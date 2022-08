Community is stunned after Muslim man is suspected of killing Muslim men Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, plan more charges against the man arrested in connection with the killing of four Muslim men. Investigators say the suspect had social connections to the victims.

National Community is stunned after Muslim man is suspected of killing Muslim men Community is stunned after Muslim man is suspected of killing Muslim men Audio will be available later today. Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, plan more charges against the man arrested in connection with the killing of four Muslim men. Investigators say the suspect had social connections to the victims. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor