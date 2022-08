Examining the security of the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant in Ukraine NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mariana Budjeryn of Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center about concerns Russian forces are launching attacks from the plant knowing Ukrainians won't risk returning fire.

Europe Examining the security of the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant in Ukraine Examining the security of the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant in Ukraine Listen · 6:51 6:51 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mariana Budjeryn of Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center about concerns Russian forces are launching attacks from the plant knowing Ukrainians won't risk returning fire. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor