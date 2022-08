South Korea is dealing with the worst flooding in 80 years Torrential rains have left many people dead or missing in and around South Korea's capital. President Yoon Suk-yeol says they must prepare for more extreme weather resulting from climate change.

South Korea is dealing with the worst flooding in 80 years Torrential rains have left many people dead or missing in and around South Korea's capital. President Yoon Suk-yeol says they must prepare for more extreme weather resulting from climate change.