Domino's Pizza is closing the doors to its last store in Italy

Domino's thought the pandemic would give them a boost because Italian restaurants typically don't deliver. But restaurants there embraced new takeout and delivery services.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Maybe it was an impossible dream. Back in 2015, Domino's set its sights on selling pizzas in Italy. For the most part, Italians were not big fans. Domino's thought the pandemic would give them a boost because Italian restaurants typically don't deliver. But restaurants there embraced new takeout and delivery services, driving Domino's to close the doors of its last stores in the place where pizza was invented. It's MORNING EDITION.

