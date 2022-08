Volunteer escorts at clinics that provide abortions shift their focus Volunteer escorts typically walk patients to and from the doors of abortion providers. But as more clinics close, such volunteers are navigating an increasingly precarious reality.

Volunteer escorts typically walk patients to and from the doors of abortion providers. But as more clinics close, such volunteers are navigating an increasingly precarious reality.