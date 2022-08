A U.S. Marine's view at the Kabul airport when the Taliban took over Lt. Col. Chris Richardella was leading the U.S. Marine Corps at the Kabul Airport when the city fell to the Taliban in 2021. In the first of a two-part conversation, he recounts how that day unfolded.

World A U.S. Marine's view at the Kabul airport when the Taliban took over A U.S. Marine's view at the Kabul airport when the Taliban took over Listen · 8:02 8:02 Lt. Col. Chris Richardella was leading the U.S. Marine Corps at the Kabul Airport when the city fell to the Taliban in 2021. In the first of a two-part conversation, he recounts how that day unfolded. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor