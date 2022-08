69% of Native Americans say inflation has caused major financial problems, poll finds A new Harvard-NPR poll finds that 69% of Native Americans say inflation is causing them to have trouble making ends meet. Higher food and gas prices compound an already precarious situation.

Economy 69% of Native Americans say inflation has caused major financial problems, poll finds 69% of Native Americans say inflation has caused major financial problems, poll finds Listen · 4:32 4:32 A new Harvard-NPR poll finds that 69% of Native Americans say inflation is causing them to have trouble making ends meet. Higher food and gas prices compound an already precarious situation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor