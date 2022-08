Louisiana's abortion ban has doctors worried about patients — and their own careers Louisiana's abortion ban makes an exception if the fetus would not survive birth or to save a patient's life. But doctors say they fear that vague wording puts their patients and careers at risk.

Health Care Louisiana's abortion ban has doctors worried about patients — and their own careers Louisiana's abortion ban has doctors worried about patients — and their own careers Listen · 3:45 3:45 Louisiana's abortion ban makes an exception if the fetus would not survive birth or to save a patient's life. But doctors say they fear that vague wording puts their patients and careers at risk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor