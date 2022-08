Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item Voluntary conservation is embraced by some farmers who get payments. But some governors are comparing Biden's new plan to up conservation goals to a government takeover.

Politics Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item Listen · 3:47 3:47 Voluntary conservation is embraced by some farmers who get payments. But some governors are comparing Biden's new plan to up conservation goals to a government takeover. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor