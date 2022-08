Some podcast guest chairs go to high bidders — without telling listeners NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bloomberg's Ashley Carman's about a growing trend of guests paying podcasts to appear on their shows in order to market themselves or their products new target audiences.

