Planet Money Summer School 5: Car Parts, Celery & The Labor Market

There's a lot in a job.

What a person does for a living can say a lot about their interests, areas of expertise, and lifestyle. Similarly, the types of jobs being created or lost in the economy can tell us a lot about the direction we're all heading.

Over the last hundred years or so, there has been a massive shift in our national economic identity in large part driven by the transition from an economy based on labor-intensive, working-class, manufacturing jobs that produce goods to an economy more driven by the service sector, where more and more jobs require specialized training or higher education.

This transition has upsides. Jobs tend to be less dangerous, many goods are getting cheaper, and many workers have access to comforts that a turn-of-the-century factory worker couldn't have imagined even in their wildest dreams.

However, our shiny new skill-based economy also means dwindling job opportunities for workers without access to the education or training to allow them to compete for high paying roles with a lot of long-term job security.

Today's lesson is a story from the frontlines of an economic transition. We travel to a factory, once the symbol of our strong manufacturing economy, where today, all of the forces influencing the transition are colliding at once and workers and business owners alike are being forced to adjust on the fly. We get inside the decision making process of when to replace a worker with a machine.

Then we travel to a farm where even increased wages aren't enough to attract the workers needed. International pressure and cheaper food from abroad prevents higher wages. We'll look how immigration and trade policy affect wages and the supply of labor... and of celery.

Concepts we cover:

Cyclical Unemployment

Structural Unemployment

Skilled Workers and Low-Wage Workers

Efficiency Wages

Homework:

Look in the news for stories about hirings and layoffs. What kinds of jobs are being lost? What kind are being gained? Are the job losses a result of structural unemployment or cyclical unemployment?

Econ songs of summer: Every week, we pick a few of our favorites and add them to our playlist. Recommend your favorite on social media. Make sure to use #PMSummerschool.

At Planet Money Summer School, phones ARE allowed during class. Check out this week's PM Tik Tok!

