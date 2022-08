Gas prices have dropped $1 in a little over a month. What's driving the dip? AAA reports the average price of gas in the United States has fallen below $4 a gallon. That's a sharp drop from an average of $5 a gallon just a little over a month ago.

Economy Gas prices have dropped $1 in a little over a month. What's driving the dip? Gas prices have dropped $1 in a little over a month. What's driving the dip? Listen · 3:35 3:35 AAA reports the average price of gas in the United States has fallen below $4 a gallon. That's a sharp drop from an average of $5 a gallon just a little over a month ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor