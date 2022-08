The case of Jamshid Sharmahd, who faces the death penalty in Iran NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Gazelle Sharmahd, the daughter of Jamshid Sharmahd, a critic of Iran's Islamic regime, who was kidnapped in California and forcibly taken to Iran to stand trial.

