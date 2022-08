In latest nuclear talks, the European Union presses Iran to make some decisions It's taking longer than expected but there's still an effort to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The talks include Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany, the U.S. and Iran.

