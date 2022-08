British ultramarathoner downed a pint of Guinness and then ran across Ireland Robert Pope says he considered quitting two hours in. But thanks to some bananas and a can of soda, he finished under the wire — in 23 hours and 39 minutes.

Europe British ultramarathoner downed a pint of Guinness and then ran across Ireland British ultramarathoner downed a pint of Guinness and then ran across Ireland Listen · 0:28 0:28 Robert Pope says he considered quitting two hours in. But thanks to some bananas and a can of soda, he finished under the wire — in 23 hours and 39 minutes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor