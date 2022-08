The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending NPR's A Martinez talks to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director of the American Immigration Council, about the end of the policy that had asylum-seekers had waiting in Mexico for court hearings.

Latin America The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending 5:53 NPR's A Martinez talks to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director of the American Immigration Council, about the end of the policy that had asylum-seekers had waiting in Mexico for court hearings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor