MLB player's phone escapes from his back pocket during a slide into third

Even though players can't carry phones onto the field, replays show Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodofo Castro's cell sliding out. It happened Tuesday — the day Castro was called up from the minors.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. I know Gen Zers are attached their phones. But this...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Castro slides into third. His phone comes out of his pocket. Now that's a first.

MARTINEZ: Yep. Even though players can't carry their phones onto the field, replays show 23-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodofo Castro's cellphone slowly sliding out of his back pocket. Funny thing is, it happened on Tuesday, which is the day Castro was called back up from the minors, probably on that same exact phone. It's MORNING EDITION.

