MLB player's phone escapes from his back pocket during a slide into third Even though players can't carry phones onto the field, replays show Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodofo Castro's cell sliding out. It happened Tuesday — the day Castro was called up from the minors.

Sports MLB player's phone escapes from his back pocket during a slide into third MLB player's phone escapes from his back pocket during a slide into third Listen · 0:27 0:27 Even though players can't carry phones onto the field, replays show Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodofo Castro's cell sliding out. It happened Tuesday — the day Castro was called up from the minors. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor