Joyful protests and funny rituals with Reservation Dogs' Dallas Goldtooth : It's Been a Minute In FX's Reservation Dogs, Dallas Goldtooth plays the character "Spirit" — a Native American warrior in feathers and buckskin who curses and makes dirty jokes. Dallas also brings his irreverence to the frontlines of protests against oil pipelines. He talks to guest host Tracie Hunte about merging his passions for comedy and organizing, and how he's changing stereotypes with heaps of joy.

It's Been a Minute

Joyful protests and funny rituals with Reservation Dogs' Dallas Goldtooth

Joyful protests and funny rituals with Reservation Dogs' Dallas Goldtooth

Dallas Goldtooth as Spirit in Reservation Dogs Shane Brown/FX hide caption

Shane Brown/FX

Dallas Goldtooth as Spirit in Reservation Dogs

Shane Brown/FX
'Reservation Dogs,' now in Season 2, remains one of the most original shows on TV

TV Reviews

'Reservation Dogs,' now in Season 2, remains one of the most original shows on TV

