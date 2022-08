A Marine who helped lead Afghanistan evacuations reflects on those left behind Lt. Col. Chris Richardella was one of the officers leading the U.S. Marine Corps at the Kabul airport when the Taliban took over. In the second of a two-part conversation, he recounts what followed.

Asia A Marine who helped lead Afghanistan evacuations reflects on those left behind A Marine who helped lead Afghanistan evacuations reflects on those left behind Listen · 8:05 8:05 Lt. Col. Chris Richardella was one of the officers leading the U.S. Marine Corps at the Kabul airport when the Taliban took over. In the second of a two-part conversation, he recounts what followed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor