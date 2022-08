Pakistani friends hope viral videos can reunite those split during India's partition A Pakistani Muslim and a Sikh make viral videos to help reunite families separated during the partition 75 years ago of British-ruled India into independent India and Pakistan.

Asia Pakistani friends hope viral videos can reunite those split during India's partition Pakistani friends hope viral videos can reunite those split during India's partition Listen · 8:13 8:13 A Pakistani Muslim and a Sikh make viral videos to help reunite families separated during the partition 75 years ago of British-ruled India into independent India and Pakistan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor