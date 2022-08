U.S. companies seem to be doing fine — but below the surface, there are warning signs Despite a lot of economic uncertainty, most companies in the S&P 500 did better in the second quarter than Wall Street expected. But there were signs the economy is starting to slow down.

Business U.S. companies seem to be doing fine — but below the surface, there are warning signs U.S. companies seem to be doing fine — but below the surface, there are warning signs Listen · 3:57 3:57 Despite a lot of economic uncertainty, most companies in the S&P 500 did better in the second quarter than Wall Street expected. But there were signs the economy is starting to slow down. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor