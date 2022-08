Nebraska abortion case underscores how evidence from online services is now fair game In Nebraska, the prosecution of an alleged illegal abortion has highlighted the fact that evidence from online services such as Facebook is fair game for evidence in a post-Roe U.S.

Law Nebraska abortion case underscores how evidence from online services is now fair game Nebraska abortion case underscores how evidence from online services is now fair game Listen · 3:52 3:52 In Nebraska, the prosecution of an alleged illegal abortion has highlighted the fact that evidence from online services such as Facebook is fair game for evidence in a post-Roe U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor