Little is free in prison — Here are the various ways incarcerated people make money Beyond basic necessities, everything has a price in prison. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Marshall Project reporter Beth Schwartzapfel about the prison economy and how incarcerated people make money.

National Little is free in prison — Here are the various ways incarcerated people make money Little is free in prison — Here are the various ways incarcerated people make money Listen · 7:59 7:59 Beyond basic necessities, everything has a price in prison. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Marshall Project reporter Beth Schwartzapfel about the prison economy and how incarcerated people make money. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor