Water Week: How To Farm In A Drought : 1A Greeley, Colorado, is a farm town closer to the Wyoming border than it is to Denver.

The western U.S. is in the middle of a 22-year-long mega drought and Greeley is just one of the towns where farmers are facing tough decisions over how to keep us fed when there's less water to go around.

We discuss innovative solutions farmers have come up with and how the drought is changing the way we think about agriculture.

In this aerial image, a road runs though farmland in Tulare County in the Central Valley near Pixley, California. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In this aerial image, a road runs though farmland in Tulare County in the Central Valley near Pixley, California.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

What innovative solutions have farmers come up with? How is the drought changing the way we think about agriculture?

KUNC's Alex Hager, Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg, Hopi Tribal member and farmer Michael Kotutwa Johnson, and Colorado farmer Elena Miller-ter Kuile join us for the conversation.

