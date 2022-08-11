Water Week: How To Farm In A Drought

Greeley, Colorado, is a farm town closer to the Wyoming border than it is to Denver.

The western U.S. is in the middle of a 22-year-long megadrought and Greeley is just one of the towns where farmers are facing tough decisions over how to keep us fed when there's less water to go around.

What innovative solutions have farmers come up with? How is the drought changing the way we think about agriculture?

KUNC's Alex Hager, Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg, Hopi Tribal member and farmer Michael Kotutwa Johnson, and Colorado farmer Elena Miller-ter Kuile join us for the conversation.

