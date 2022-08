'Fresh Air' remembers Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier Dozier and his songwriting partners Brian and Eddie Holland wrote the Motown hits "Stop in the Name of Love," "Baby Love" and "You Can't Hurry Love." He died Aug. 8. Originally broadcast in 2003.

Music Interviews 'Fresh Air' remembers Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier 'Fresh Air' remembers Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier Listen · 37:09 37:09 Dozier and his songwriting partners Brian and Eddie Holland wrote the Motown hits "Stop in the Name of Love," "Baby Love" and "You Can't Hurry Love." He died Aug. 8. Originally broadcast in 2003. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor