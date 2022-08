News brief: Mar-a-Lago warrant, FBI office attacked, New CDC COVID guidance Justice Department asks a court to unseal the warrant used to search Mar-a-Lago. There was an attempted attack on an FBI office in Cincinnati. The CDC gives new advice on how to live with COVID-19.

