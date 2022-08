If you were overcharged 25 cents, what lengths would you go to get it back? In 1999 a lawyer in India noticed he was overcharged for train tickets and sued the railway. Decades go by, and after more than 100 court appearances, a court awarded him about $200 plus a refund.

