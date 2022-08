There are still no official results in Kenya's presidential election While Kenyans wait for the final results, the electoral commission has done something new this year. It has posted some early results online but that seems to be causing confusion.

Africa There are still no official results in Kenya's presidential election There are still no official results in Kenya's presidential election Listen · 4:16 4:16 While Kenyans wait for the final results, the electoral commission has done something new this year. It has posted some early results online but that seems to be causing confusion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor