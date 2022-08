Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud Lawyers for the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer on Friday will ask a New York state judge to dismiss a sweeping criminal indictment filed against them last year.

Law Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud Audio will be available later today. Lawyers for the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer on Friday will ask a New York state judge to dismiss a sweeping criminal indictment filed against them last year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor