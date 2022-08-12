New Yorkers are noticing something odd: Squirrels are laid out on all fours

People across the city noticed the squirrels flat on their stomachs — all four legs splayed out. The city's parks department said it's normal for four-legged critters to cool down by flattening out.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. New Yorkers have been noticing something odd - squirrels all over the city flat on their stomachs, all four legs splayed out. Passersby worried. The city's park department said no need. In a tweet, the guardians of urban wildlife say it's normal for squirrels and other four-legged critters to cool down by flattening out. It's even got a name - splooting. Maybe we should all enjoy a nice sploot this weekend. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.