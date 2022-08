New Yorkers are noticing something odd: Squirrels are laid out on all fours People across the city noticed the squirrels flat on their stomachs — all four legs splayed out. The city's parks department said it's normal for four-legged critters to cool down by flattening out.

Animals

New Yorkers are noticing something odd: Squirrels are laid out on all fours

People across the city noticed the squirrels flat on their stomachs — all four legs splayed out. The city's parks department said it's normal for four-legged critters to cool down by flattening out.