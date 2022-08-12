FBI collected multiple sets of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

A federal judge in Florida has unsealed the documents related to an FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home that took place earlier this week.

The documents include both the search warrant and the property receipt, which outlines what was taken by authorities. They outline that agents recovered top secret and classified documents in Monday's search.

Read the full warrant and property receipt below, or click here.

The search warrant also reveals that FBI agents were looking for evidence relating to three statutes. The first, Section 793, applies to gathering, losing or sharing with an unauthorized person information that relates to national defense. Sections 2071 and 1519 address concealing, destroying or removing documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in remarks yesterday he had filed the motion for the documents to be unsealed. Trump had the option to oppose the motion, but late Thursday night, the former president said he encouraged the "immediate release" of the documents.

Garland said Trump's attorney was given a copy of the search warrant and the property receipt so the former president could also have released the documents on his own accord.