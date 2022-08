#2265: Pretty Bird : The Best of Car Talk Susan fr California managed to stick her ex-husband with a pet parakeet and kept the Mercury Lynx in their divorce settlement. But now, instead of having to clean up the birdcage and hearing 'Pretty Bird' all day long she's driving around in a car that is billowing smoke. Is it too late to reconsider the parakeet? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2265: Pretty Bird #2265: Pretty Bird Listen · 33:26