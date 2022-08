The House votes on the Inflation Reduction Act The House votes Friday to give final congressional approval to a package of climate, health care and tax measures that Democrats have been negotiating for over a year.

Politics The House votes on the Inflation Reduction Act The House votes on the Inflation Reduction Act Listen · 3:52 3:52 The House votes Friday to give final congressional approval to a package of climate, health care and tax measures that Democrats have been negotiating for over a year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor