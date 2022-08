Judge refuses to dismiss tax fraud charges for Trump organization, former CFO The Trump Organization and longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg will be tried on tax fraud charges. A judge refused to dismiss the charges and scheduled jury selection for October.

National Judge refuses to dismiss tax fraud charges for Trump organization, former CFO Judge refuses to dismiss tax fraud charges for Trump organization, former CFO Listen · 4:11 4:11 The Trump Organization and longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg will be tried on tax fraud charges. A judge refused to dismiss the charges and scheduled jury selection for October. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor