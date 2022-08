Former U.S. attorney gives details on Trump's unsealed warrants NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Barbara McQuade, professor at University of Michigan Law School and a former U.S. attorney, about the unsealing of former President Donald Trump's search warrant.

Former U.S. attorney gives details on Trump's unsealed warrants Former U.S. attorney gives details on Trump's unsealed warrants Listen · 6:16 6:16 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Barbara McQuade, professor at University of Michigan Law School and a former U.S. attorney, about the unsealing of former President Donald Trump's search warrant. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor