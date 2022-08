A 'monster' wildfire in France sends thousands out of their homes France battles a "monster" wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes. Wildfires in Europe this summer have broken out as heat waves bake the continent and renew focus on climate change.

Europe A 'monster' wildfire in France sends thousands out of their homes A 'monster' wildfire in France sends thousands out of their homes Listen · 3:36 3:36 France battles a "monster" wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes. Wildfires in Europe this summer have broken out as heat waves bake the continent and renew focus on climate change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor