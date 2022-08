Here's how Nixon's downfall forever changed the rules around presidential documents For the first two centuries of U.S. history, presidents pretty much decided what documents they wanted to take with them when they left the White House. But that changed with President Richard Nixon.

For the first two centuries of U.S. history, presidents pretty much decided what documents they wanted to take with them when they left the White House. But that changed with President Richard Nixon.