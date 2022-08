Sylvan Esso ditches its guiding principles of pop for its new album 'No Rules Sandy' Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, the duo of Sylvan Esso, talk about their new album No Rules Sandy and how they came up with it.

Music Interviews Sylvan Esso ditches its guiding principles of pop for its new album 'No Rules Sandy' Sylvan Esso ditches its guiding principles of pop for its new album 'No Rules Sandy' Listen · 7:47 7:47 Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, the duo of Sylvan Esso, talk about their new album No Rules Sandy and how they came up with it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor