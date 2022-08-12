The News Roundup for August 12, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Federal authorities searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, following a tip that he was keeping classified records at his home.

The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to pass the House this week. The piece of legislation comes after reports there was no inflation in the month of July.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced her intention to retire from the sport after the US Open.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's nuclear operator says Russian forces are going to use the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as a source of power and a base for Russian forces. Ukraine isn't sitting idly by though. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces are moving against Russia, beginning their long-awaited southern counteroffensive.

The U.S. is accusing Beijing of "provocative" and "irresponsible" actions after China rehearsed an attack on Taiwan. The drills are likely motivated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island nation, a move that angered Chinese officials who feel their government should be consulted over foreign visits to the country's claimed territory.

The Department of Justice is charging an Iranian man after he offered a bounty for the assassination of former Trump administration official John Bolton.

Mary Harris, Shane Harris, and Eva McKend join us for the domestic hour of the conversation.



Joyce Karam, Ravi Agrawal, and Nancy Youssef join us for the discussion of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.