Small Italian villages get millions in COVID relief cash to keep them from dying Using pandemic recovery money distributed by the European Union, Italy is trying to bring back one dying village in each of the country's 21 regions. The villages will each get $20 million.

Europe Italy is spending hundreds of millions to save dying villages. Will it work? Italy is spending hundreds of millions to save dying villages. Will it work? Listen · 4:24 4:24 Using pandemic recovery money distributed by the European Union, Italy is trying to bring back one dying village in each of the country's 21 regions. The villages will each get $20 million. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor