Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: 'Afghanistan Undercover' filmmaker; Why college is broken Filmmaker Ramita Navai says the Taliban are abducting and imprisoning women. Justin Chang reviews Ali & Ava. Will Bunch discusses his new book, After the Ivory Tower Falls.
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Afghanistan Undercover' filmmaker; Why college is broken

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Afghanistan Undercover' filmmaker; Why college is broken

Listen · 46:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1117080520/1117241685" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A girl sits in front of a bakery in the crowd with Afghan women waiting to receive bread in Kabul on Jan. 31, 2022. Ali Khara/Reuters hide caption

toggle caption
Ali Khara/Reuters

A girl sits in front of a bakery in the crowd with Afghan women waiting to receive bread in Kabul on Jan. 31, 2022.

Ali Khara/Reuters

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women: Filmmaker Ramita Navai has seen girls and women forced to marry Taliban members or arrested for violating the morality code. Her new PBS Frontline documentary is Afghanistan Undercover.

The ordinariness of 'Ali & Ava' is what makes it extraordinary: A Pakistani immigrant and an Irish-born grandmother fall in love in a bleak English town in this sunny and upbeat film. Ali & Ava is a lovely, charming surprise.

College is increasingly out of reach for many students. What went wrong?: Journalist Will Bunch says instead of opening the door to a better life, college leaves many students deep in debt and unable to find well-paying jobs. His new book is After the Ivory Tower Falls.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women

The ordinariness of 'Ali & Ava' is what makes it extraordinary

College is increasingly out of reach for many students. What went wrong?

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.