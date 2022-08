Novelist Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after being stabbed at a speaking event Novelist Salman Rushdie suffered damage to his liver, nerves and an eye when he was attacked at a speaking event in western New York state Friday, according to his agent. He is on a ventilator.

