The Nez Perce tribe resumes annual powwows after pandemic hiatus The Nez Perce tribe has resumed its annual powwows after canceling them for the pandemic. They are an important way for the tribe to assert its presence in northeastern Oregon.

National The Nez Perce tribe resumes annual powwows after pandemic hiatus The Nez Perce tribe resumes annual powwows after pandemic hiatus Listen · 3:48 3:48 The Nez Perce tribe has resumed its annual powwows after canceling them for the pandemic. They are an important way for the tribe to assert its presence in northeastern Oregon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor