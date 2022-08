Violent extremism spiked online after FBI Mar-a-Lago search In the wake of a thwarted attack at an FBI field office, NPR's Michel Martin discusses extremist violence with Brian Murphy, a former top official from the Department of Homeland Security.

National Security Violent extremism spiked online after FBI Mar-a-Lago search Violent extremism spiked online after FBI Mar-a-Lago search Listen · 5:25 5:25 In the wake of a thwarted attack at an FBI field office, NPR's Michel Martin discusses extremist violence with Brian Murphy, a former top official from the Department of Homeland Security.