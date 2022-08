One year after a devastating earthquake, Haiti's recovery efforts have stalled NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Rachelle Seguin of Doctors Without Borders about conditions in Haiti now, a year after a devastating earthquake.

Latin America One year after a devastating earthquake, Haiti's recovery efforts have stalled