National Death row inmate Richard Glossip facing fourth execution date Death row inmate Richard Glossip facing fourth execution date Listen · 5:57 5:57 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle why he thinks death row inmate Richard Glossip is innocent and deserves a new trial.