Under Taliban guard, Afghanistan's national museum has reopened The Taliban now guard Afghanistan's national museum. The group has a poor record of preserving cultural artifacts and parts of the museum's collection are no longer on display.

Middle East Under Taliban guard, Afghanistan's national museum has reopened Under Taliban guard, Afghanistan's national museum has reopened Listen · 4:33 4:33 The Taliban now guard Afghanistan's national museum. The group has a poor record of preserving cultural artifacts and parts of the museum's collection are no longer on display. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor