When law enforcement wants your social media content, do data privacy laws hold up? Nebraska law enforcement requested Facebook messages of two women being investigated for an alleged illegal abortion. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Upturn's Logan Koepke about data privacy.

Technology
Listen · 6:53